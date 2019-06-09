Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Pensacola, FL - Sara H. Tidwell of Pensacola passed away on June 8, 2019. She was originally from Ashland, AL and moved to Pensacola in 1959. She retired from Monsanto in 1988 after 25 years of service and a member of Smyrna Baptist Church for 59 years.

Sara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, J.C. Tidwell and her son, Wendell Tidwell.

Sara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Karen Tidwell; and beloved granddaughter and husband, Jessica and Gage Wright.

Special thanks to our angels that took care of mom for the last year, Anna Smith, Denise Floyd and Sarah Meyers.

The family will receive friends at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral home at 10:00am Wednesday, June 12, 2019 with funeral to begin at 11:00am with Pastor Bill Adams officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 9, 2019
