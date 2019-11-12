|
|
Dr. Sarah Ellen Campbell Johnson
Pensacola - Dr. Sarah Ellen Campbell Johnson of Pensacola, Florida, passed away at her daughter and son-in-law's residence in Perdido Key, Florida, on November 10, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1941 in Memphis, TN, but proudly considered Centreville, Mississippi, to be her hometown. Sarah Ellen was a graduate of William Winans High School, where she was a cheerleader, Homecoming Queen, and Valedictorian of her class. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, her Master of Psychology Degree at the University of New Mexico, and her Doctor of Psychology Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. She had a career as a Clinical Psychologist and then as a Professor of Psychology at the Pensacola Branch of Troy State University.
Dr. Johnson married her college sweetheart, Norbert Johnson, PhD who died at the early age of 48, leaving her to raise by herself their two children, Cameron Johnson, M.D., of Atlanta, GA and Shannon Johnson-Walsh. She is survived by her children, Shannon's husband, Chance Walsh, and five grandchildren: Hayden, Reese, and Adele Johnson, and Stella and Jasper Walsh. She is also survived by her brother, Lewis Campbell of Walker, Louisiana, and his wife, Sarah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Warren Campbell, Sr., Sarah Virginia Campbell, and her sister, Virginia Ann Campbell.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Faith Chapel on Beverly Pkwy from 6:00-7:00pm and a funeral will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Newman Funeral Home, Centreville, MS. A burial will be followed at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Centreville, MS.
Sarah Ellen, as she was affectionately known by her family and hometown friends, was a person of intelligence, passion, determination and beauty, both inside and out. She was a role model to her students, and an inspiration to her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and teacher, but also a staunch advocate of the causes she believed in. Her life was filled with love, accomplishment and triumph, but also adversity, tragedy, and pain. She overcame all of this to be remembered fondly by those who knew her as a true woman of the 20th Century.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019