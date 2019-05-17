|
|
Sarah Evelyn Pallas
Luverne, AL - Mrs. Sarah Evelyn "Miss Pat" Pallas, 97, a resident of Luverne, Alabama and formerly of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Funeral services for Mrs. Pallas will be held at 11 AM on Monday, May 20 at Campground United Methodist Church with Pastor Cliff Cobb officiating. Interment will follow in Campground Cemetery with Turners Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Pallas is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jim Pallas; three children, Helen (Larry) Hinnant, Robert (Diana) England, and David England; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to Campground United Methodist Church. They will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 - 11 AM.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 17, 2019