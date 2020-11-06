1/
Dr. Sean Alan Barber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Sean Alan Barber

Dr. Sean Alan Barber, Chiropractor at Spine and Injury Associates in Ocala FL. With sadness, love and profound gratitude for all the support over the years his family announces his passing on Monday, November 2, 2020, Age 48. Best friend and husband of 25 years to Elizabeth "Beth" (nee Rosman) Barber of Crystal River, FL; proud father of Nova Barber at US Merchant Marine Academy; cherished son of Brenda (nee Mallon) and John E., Sr. Taylor of Pensacola and Michael R. and Carol "Beth" Barber of Carrabelle, FL ; loving brother of Sabrina (Kai) Fornes of Apalachicola, John E., Jr. (Raven) Taylor, Buddy (Sissy) Crosby and Isaiah Barber; dear son-in-law of Martin and Sharon (nee Bunnell) Rosman; grandmother-in-love, Bella Rosman; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. He will be sincerely missed by the many lives he touched. Celebration of life, Saturday, November 7, 2020, 2 pm at Carrabelle Christian Center, 142 River Rd, Carrabelle , FL 32322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sean's name may be made to Perspectives Integrated Treatment and Sober Living 818 E. Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala FL 34470




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved