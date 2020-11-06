Dr. Sean Alan Barber



Dr. Sean Alan Barber, Chiropractor at Spine and Injury Associates in Ocala FL. With sadness, love and profound gratitude for all the support over the years his family announces his passing on Monday, November 2, 2020, Age 48. Best friend and husband of 25 years to Elizabeth "Beth" (nee Rosman) Barber of Crystal River, FL; proud father of Nova Barber at US Merchant Marine Academy; cherished son of Brenda (nee Mallon) and John E., Sr. Taylor of Pensacola and Michael R. and Carol "Beth" Barber of Carrabelle, FL ; loving brother of Sabrina (Kai) Fornes of Apalachicola, John E., Jr. (Raven) Taylor, Buddy (Sissy) Crosby and Isaiah Barber; dear son-in-law of Martin and Sharon (nee Bunnell) Rosman; grandmother-in-love, Bella Rosman; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. He will be sincerely missed by the many lives he touched. Celebration of life, Saturday, November 7, 2020, 2 pm at Carrabelle Christian Center, 142 River Rd, Carrabelle , FL 32322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sean's name may be made to Perspectives Integrated Treatment and Sober Living 818 E. Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala FL 34470









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store