Sean Alexander Farmer
- - Sean Alexander Farmer, 19, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Everett Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Flat Cemetery. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home beginning at 12:00 noon until service time.
Born in Pensacola, FL to Sean and Kristi Farmer, Sean was a graduate of Escambia Westgate School in Pensacola, FL. He enjoyed chilling and napping on the beach and watching his brothers and dad fish. Sean enjoyed everything about days spent at the beach, just taking it all in. Another highlight of his life was traveling with his family on vacations. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Danny Farmer.
Sean is survived by his father, Sean Farmer of Pensacola, FL; mother, Kristi Calfee Farmer of Oxford, MS; brothers, Danny Farmer, Javen Farmer, and Devin Farmer all of Oxford, MS; grandparents, Harvey and Delorse Calfee of Oxford, MS and Diane Farmer of Pensacola, FL; great grandmother, Marie Calfee of Taylor, MS; aunts, Contradina Odoms, Danette Ellard, Danise Farmer Read, Layla Farmer, Amber Oglesby and Katherine Gholston; uncles, Reggie Williams, Ricky Farmer, and Kyle Calfee; and numerous cousins.
Memorial contributions in Sean's memory may be made to Escambia Westgate School, 10050 Ashton Brosnaham Rd., Pensacola, FL 32534.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019