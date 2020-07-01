Sergio Emilio Gonzalez
1960 - 2020
Sergio Emilio Gonzalez

Gulf Breeze, FL - Sergio Emilio Gonzalez, "Papa" as he was affectionately known to his grandchildren, exited this mortal existence on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 60. We think he was ready to get to his date with his smokin' hot red head, Veronica.

He had a HATE relationship with his pancreas and that POS finally got to him with pancreatic cancer, after 57 years with juvenile diabetes. However, he never let any of that keep him down. He was sprightly and it was contagious.

He was well known for the use of his Cuban ingenuity, humorous storytelling, fool-proof BS-radar, and love for his beautiful wife, family, and friends. He was gifted in filling rooms with uncontrollable laughter. His bride, irresistible to his humor, was the loudest in the room.

He brought friends and family together with his locally sourced Cuban kitchen creations. He cooked from the heart to show his gratitude, love, or, simply, bring joy to your day.

One of his most infamous reputations was 'THE CALL'. He was THE CALL you had to make but did not WANT to make. His notorious blue truck was known for helping adolescents throughout Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties out of tricky situations. Preventing missed curfews and verbal lashings from parents. However, THE CALL came with a cost, hysterical laughter at the expense of the caller.

He will be missed, within this existence, by his children, grandchildren, mother, brothers, sister, and his village of family and friends.

His family will have a private graveside ceremony on Friday, July 3, 2020. Those that would like to join the family in honoring his memory are welcome to join them on Pensacola Beach. Family and friends will gather on the gulf side, down from the crosswalk, after the Cross on Fort Pickens Road at 7:15PM on Friday, July 3, 2020, for a sunset celebration of life.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
07:15 PM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 1, 2020
We loved him! He was an awesome cook and loved to share his cuisine. Always there to lend a helping hand. Best neighbor ever. He will be truly missed.
Wendy Fuller
Friend
