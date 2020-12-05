1/
Sfc James Walker "Jim" (Ret.) Usa
1938 - 2020
SFC James "Jim" Walker, USA (ret.)

Navarre - James "Jim" Milton Walker, age 82, of Navarre, FL was called home December 03, 2020. He was born October 14, 1938 in Greenville, KY, to the late Palace & Mae Walker. Jim was a graduate of Graham High School, class of 1957. He retired as a Sergeant First Class from the U.S. Army in 1979 and followed that career with continued government service until 1996. Jim married the love of his life, Jolene McDonald, in 1958 and spent 62 years by her side.

Visitation will be from 1:00pm, until the funeral service begins at 2:00pm, on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Rose Lawn Funeral Home, 2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563. Interment will be at 2:00pm, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Barrancas National Cemetery, a funeral cortege will line up at Olive Baptist Church-Warrington Campus, 103 West Winthrop Ave., Pensacola, FL 32507 at 1:00pm and depart Promptly at 1:30pm for the cemetery. Visit www.roselawn-fh.com to view a livestream of this service and leave a message for the family.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
