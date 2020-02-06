|
|
SGT Matthew Ryan Johnson
Pensacola - SGT Matthew Ryan Johnson, 25, of Pensacola, FL passed away January 29, 2020. Ryan entered the United States Army in April 2015 and honorably served his country until he departed this earth. His last duty assignment was F Company, 2/160th SOAR (Nightstalkers), Ft. Campbell, KY. His combat deployments were to both Iraq and Afghanistan. Ryan was a Specialist in the United States Army. SGT Johnson's numerous awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, 3 Army Achievement Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal-Combat Service, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, 2 Overseas Service Ribbons, and the NATO Medal.
He enjoyed Pensacola Beach, fishing and the outdoors. Ryan was a 2013 graduate of Pine Forest High School.
He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Patricia Johnson and Gail Turley.
He is survived by his parents, Matt and Dana Johnson; brother, Joshua Johnson; paternal grandparents, Gerald "Jerry" and Meredith Johnson; maternal grandparents, Joe and Patsy Turley; uncles, Robert Johnson (Tanira) and Sean Turley (Donna); aunts, Tanya Acker, Jennifer Zengotita (Carlos), Christina Potak (Dana) and Cynthia Smith (Matt)
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020