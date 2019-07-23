Shane Daniel Lambeth



Pensacola - Shane Daniel Lambeth "Big Shane" passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.



Shane was born on November 6, 1978 in Pensacola, FL to Ronnie and Vivian MacDonald Lambeth. On March 10, 2007, he married Lora Leigh Cushing. They spent more than 12 wonderful years raising children and building a life together.



Shane had a passion for fishing and the Florida Gators. He also loved cars, skydiving, and anything else that got him out and working with his hands. He was known for his gentle smile, thirst for adventure, and the ability to smoke the best Thanksgiving turkey his family and friends had ever tasted. He was always ready to lend a hand when asked, and cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Shane was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Lambeth.



He is survived by wife, Lora; children, Shane, II (Jasmyn), Shaun, Whitney, and Riley; stepchildren, Trista (Loren) Miller, Kianna (Ryne) Smith, and Raven Fretwell; 7 grandchildren; mother, Vivian; sister, Misty Lambeth; brother, Ronnie Lambeth, and several nieces and nephews.



He will be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him.



Funeral services will be held at 2PM, on Wed., July 24, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Bro. Jonathan McCullough officiating.



The family will receive friends at 1PM prior to services.



Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 23, 2019