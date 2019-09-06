|
Sharen Seifert
Pensacola - Sharen Palmer Siefert passed away September 3, 2019. Sharen was born November 12, 1946 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to David and Lela Cook Palmer. She often said she was blessed to have grown up in a beautiful, small Midwestern town surrounded by the love of family, church, community and values that form a person's character. She exemplified these values throughout her life and leaves a legacy of generosity and resilience to the many people whose lives she enriched.
A vacation to Hawaii awakened her love of travel and sense of adventure. She began her 15 year civil service career at CINCPACFLT (Pearl Harbor, HI). She then transferred to the Office of the Secretary of the Navy (Pentagon), CNATRA (Corpus Christi, TX), and finally to CNET (Pensacola, FL) as Executive Secretary to the Deputy.
She met her husband David the day she arrived in Pensacola. They spent the next 46 wonderful years raising their children and building a life together. She became office manager at their small business, D&D Welding. They loved to travel and entertain family and friends. She was active in her children's schools and sports activities.
Sharen will be remembered for her generous spirit and charitable nature. In addition to volunteering and participating in numerous charitable organizations like Gulf Coast Impact 100, she quietly provided assistance, helping hundreds of people throughout her life. She was a member of Perdido Bay United Methodist Church (PBUMC) where she belonged to the Ericson Sunday school class and Bible study. She loved her church and credits it for advancing her faith journey.
Sharen is preceded in death by her parents, twin sister Karen Yosick, and nephew David Yosick. She is survived by her loving husband, David; children, Katie Siefert of Washington, DC; Jill Siefert; Joe (Megan) Siefert; and much-loved grandchildren Camden and Sadie Siefert. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Tom (Karen) Yosick, and David's siblings George (Terrie) Siefert, Dick (Ruth) Siefert, and Roseanne Taylor with whom shared wonderful memories.
A memorial service will be held at Perdido Bay United Methodist Church Sunday, September 8th. Visitation is at 2:00 pm and Memorial Service at 3:00 with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PBUMC, Covenant Hospice, or Ronald McDonald House.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019