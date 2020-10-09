1/1
Sharon Ann Pesh
1941 - 2020
Sharon Ann Pesh

Pensacola - Sharon Ann Pesh, 79, of Pensacola, Florida passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. She was born June 5, 1941 to Elvin Fowler and Josephine Dorothy Vitakitis in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Sharon and her husband Ronald moved to Pensacola in 2005. She loved doing housework and plating flowers. She also loved her dogs, Pepper, Kelly, Murphy, Peaches, Abby. Sharon loved being a housewife and doing work around her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Elvin Fowler and Josephine Vitakitis; 3 brothers, Larry, Danny Kenny Fowler; aunt, Bernice; and Uncle, Golan.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Ronald Pesh; daughter, Trina Schaff; son, Richard (Julie) Pesh; 2 granddaughters, Becky and Stephanie; grandsons, Randy Pesh and Thomas Schaff; and many grandchildren.

There will be no funeral services for Sharon. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
