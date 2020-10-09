Sharon Ann Pesh



Pensacola - Sharon Ann Pesh, 79, of Pensacola, Florida passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. She was born June 5, 1941 to Elvin Fowler and Josephine Dorothy Vitakitis in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



Sharon and her husband Ronald moved to Pensacola in 2005. She loved doing housework and plating flowers. She also loved her dogs, Pepper, Kelly, Murphy, Peaches, Abby. Sharon loved being a housewife and doing work around her home.



She is preceded in death by her parents; Elvin Fowler and Josephine Vitakitis; 3 brothers, Larry, Danny Kenny Fowler; aunt, Bernice; and Uncle, Golan.



Sharon is survived by her husband, Ronald Pesh; daughter, Trina Schaff; son, Richard (Julie) Pesh; 2 granddaughters, Becky and Stephanie; grandsons, Randy Pesh and Thomas Schaff; and many grandchildren.



There will be no funeral services for Sharon. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









