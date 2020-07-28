1/1
Sharon Habrat Neal
Sharon Habrat Neal

Pensacola - On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Sharon Habrat Neal, loving mother and wife, passed away at the age of 77.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Richard Oren Neal, her sisters Maureen McDowell and Mary Sullivan, and her brother Michael Habrat. She is survived by her son Patrick Neal of Pensacola, daughter Meghan Smith (Joshua) of Atlanta, brother Jack Habrat (Mary) of Birmingham, and nieces Natalie Anderson, Melanie Kohn, Amy Bach, Elizabeth Habrat, and Jacquelyn "Jackie" Habrat, all of Birmingham. Sharon was born in Birmingham, Alabama on March 8, 1943 to Thaddeus Habrat and Virginia

Habrat (née Cassidy). She was a graduate of John Carroll high school in Birmingham. She went on to receive her bachelor's in education from Mt. Saint Agnes college in Baltimore, Maryland in 1965. Sharon taught elementary school in Pensacola, Florida, where she met Richard and went on to marry him in 1968. Sharon loved art and returned to school to receive her Bachelor of Arts from Auburn University

at Montgomery. In addition to painting, she was an avid reader and a beloved member of her local book club. She was deeply religious and was a parishioner of the Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel in Pensacola. Sharon also loved animals and her home was always full of, and welcome to, animals of all kinds.

A small memorial service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Bayview Fischer Pou Chapel.

The family would like to express our thanks to the caregivers at Lifecare Center of Pensacola. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
