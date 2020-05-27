Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:30 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Ingmire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Ingmire


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Ingmire Obituary
Sharon Ingmire

Pensacola - Sharon Ingmire passed away May 24, 2020, in Pensacola, FL. She was born 12/31/1941, in Jet OK. Sharon was a proud Navy wife. She was very talented and had many hobbies.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Altha Martin; and husband of 54 years, Riley Curtis "Rip" Ingmire.

Sharon is survived by sons, John D. Ingmire (Laura), Michael C. Ingmire (Nelson) and Martin D. "Marty" Ingmire (Angela); grandchrildren, Alicia Rose, Corey Ingmire, Alyssa, Nicole Hales (Shawn), and Andrew Williams (Emily); seven great grandchildren and one on the way in August; brother, Johnie Paul Martin (Jo).

Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m., at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, Pensacola. Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made, in Sharon Ingmire's name, to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West # 230, Landover, MD 20785, or , P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
Download Now