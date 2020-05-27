|
Sharon Ingmire
Pensacola - Sharon Ingmire passed away May 24, 2020, in Pensacola, FL. She was born 12/31/1941, in Jet OK. Sharon was a proud Navy wife. She was very talented and had many hobbies.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Altha Martin; and husband of 54 years, Riley Curtis "Rip" Ingmire.
Sharon is survived by sons, John D. Ingmire (Laura), Michael C. Ingmire (Nelson) and Martin D. "Marty" Ingmire (Angela); grandchrildren, Alicia Rose, Corey Ingmire, Alyssa, Nicole Hales (Shawn), and Andrew Williams (Emily); seven great grandchildren and one on the way in August; brother, Johnie Paul Martin (Jo).
Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m., at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, Pensacola. Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made, in Sharon Ingmire's name, to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West # 230, Landover, MD 20785, or , P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020