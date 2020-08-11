Sharron E. Gorman
Pensacola - Sharron Gorman, age 68 passed away peacefully in Pensacola, FL on Monday August 10, 2020. Sharron was born September 4, 1951 in Mobile, AL to Harold and Rosalie Wolcott.
After high school, Sharron earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of South Alabama. She worked as a Registered Nurse in various fields over a lengthy career, where her caring and compassionate nature gave peace to many who were sick and in need. She would often work long after her shift was over to bring homemade meals to elderly patients as a home health care RN.
Sharron's intense faith in God and the holy trinity serve many as a reminder that with God, all things are possible. Sharron could often be found at weekly adoration and various prayer groups regularly attending mass at St. Mary's and Little Flower Catholic church. Sharron loved gardening, cooking, the outdoors and Alabama football (Rammer Jammer!). Above everything she cherished the family that surrounded her and loved deeply, always putting family first.
Sharron is survived by her two loving sons Sean (Jennifer); Bill (Meredith) as well as three grandchildren that filled her heart with love Ryen, Patrick, and Holly. Sharron is also survived and will be missed dearly by her loving siblings Ginny, Jane, Mary, Julie, Wollie and their spouses and children. Sharron was preceded in death by her one true love and husband of over 25 years Frank and her sweet sister Denise.
A service will be held at a future date announced to friends and family. At this time, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida ccnwfl.org
.