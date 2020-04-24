|
Shaver Sasser, Jr.
Pace - Shaver Sasser, Jr., 94 of Pace, FL was born on January 6, 1926 in Dozier, Alabama and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after battling congestive heart failure for over three years.
In 1944 Shaver was drafted into the Army while still in high school and assigned to the 86th Blackhawk Infantry Division. His division went into battle near Cologne, Germany in the Spring of 1945. During the battle on the Rhine River, Shaver suffered a shrapnel wound to his head for which he was later awarded a Purple Heart. He was shipped back to the States to recover and after recovering he rejoined his division in the Philippines and received an honorable discharge on May 14, 1946.
Shaver continued his high school education while serving in the National Guard and graduated from Troy High School in 1948. On July 2, 1948 Shaver married the love of his life, Sue Rascoe Sasser. He enrolled in Troy State Teachers College and a few years later in 1951 he was sent as a replacement to Korea where he was assigned to the 2nd Division Field Artillery as Ammunition Sergeant First Class. After completing his tour of duty in Korea, he was honorably discharged in 1952 and returned to Troy where he continued his studies at Troy State Teachers College and received a B.S. in Education in 1953.
Shaver and Sue moved to Pace in 1955 and Shaver began his teaching career. He taught physical education at Pace Elementary and then Pace Junior High. Shaver spent the second half of his career at Milton High School where he taught Civics, Social Studies, and Geography. He received his Master's degree in education from the Bay Minette branch of Troy State University in 1980 and retired in 1985.
During his retirement he enjoyed raising cattle and horses at his farm named the Circle S Ranch. Shaver was active in the Pace community and received the Pace Area Chamber of Commerce Pioneer Award in 2007. One of the highlights of his retirement years was being chosen to go on the Emerald Coast Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2009.
Shaver was a dedicated Christian and in 1966 he and Sue became members of Immanuel Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and led the bus ministry in the 1970's. He remained active in the Senior Men's Sunday School class until about 4 years ago when his health began to decline. The joy of his life was serving the Lord and loving his family and friends. He was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather.
Shaver was preceded in death by his parents Lake and Mirl Sasser, his brother Samuel, and his sisters Jeanette Hicks and Minnie Rae Dillard. Survivors include: his loving wife of 71 years, Sue Sasser; daughter, Susan Sasser; son, Jason Sasser (Lisa), and one grandchild, Brett Brownell.
Pallbearers are Carl Bowman, Frank Lay, Ed Nettles, Butch Pace, Phil Pridgen, and Danny Retherford. Honorary Pallbearers are Michael ('Mike') Brown, A. G. Chavers, Don Jones, Roger Marshall, and Robert ('Bob') Royals.
Graveside funeral services at Elizabeth Chapel Community Cemetery in Chumuckla will be officiated by Reverend Clain Roberts. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance is limited to family and pallbearers.
The family would like to thank friends and also members of Immanuel Baptist and Olive Baptist Churches for their prayers and loving support. Many thanks to STAT home health care and VITAS hospice for their compassionate care of Shaver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund or the WWII Museum in New Orleans, LA. Condolences can be made online @ www.lewisfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020