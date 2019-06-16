Sheila Jean (Lindsey) Godwin



Pensacola - Sheila Jean (Lindsey) Godwin passed away in Pensacola, FL on May 31, 2019 at the age of 76.



Sheila is preceded in death by her father, E.C. Lindsey; mother, Mildred L. Lindsey and former husband, Harold E. Godwin.



She is survived by her son, Christopher Zane Godwin (Kimberly); her grandchildren, Bailee A. McGuffin and Christopher Zane Godwin, Jr., all of Pensacola. Her sister, Linda Jo Cooke of Huntsville, AL; brother Benny E. Lindsey (Rita) of Cullman, AL; sister Vickie K. Hood (Roger) of Faulkville, AL; sister June Kilpatrick of Cullman, AL; brother Todd Lindsey (Kay) of Fairview, AL and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



Sheila was born in Cullman, AL in 1943 and graduated from Cullman High School in 1961. Sheila had a passion for cutting hair and all things fashion. She went on to work in numerous hair salons in both Cullman and Huntsville, AL before moving to Pensacola. During the 45+ years she lived in Pensacola, she had the pleasure of assisting her clients at Lords and Ladies, Dior Salon, Le Salon and most recently, Salon Cheveux. She loved all of her co-workers and clients like family and kept in touch with as many as she could after retiring in the end of 2018.



In her spare time, Sheila enjoyed visiting her family in Alabama, spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of her faithful, furry companions, Chewy and MacGyver.



Sheila's wishes were to be cremated and her ashes spread in the Gulf of Mexico. A private family service will be held in Vinemont, AL at a later date. My Mother wouldn't want any flowers or fuss over her passing so if anyone wishes to honor her, she would have wanted them to make a donation to the local Humane Society.



Lastly, I would like to give a very special thanks to Escambia County's EMT's, Firefighters and the Doctors and Nurses at Baptist Hospital's trauma and palliative care departments. Also, I would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff with Covenant Hospice at Sacred Heart Hospital. The compassion, respect and professionalism that was shown by everyone for my Mom in her final days was unselfish, unwavering and immeasurable. You will not be forgotten. Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 16, 2019