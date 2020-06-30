Sherrie Wilson Horne
Pensacola - Sherrie Wilson Horne died suddenly and unexpectedly on May 16, 2020 and her family and friends wish to mourn and celebrate her life at Pensacola Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11am. For full obituary please go to https://pmgfuneralhome.com/obits/sherrie-wilson-horne/
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 12, 2020.