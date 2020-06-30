Sherrie Wilson Horne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherrie Wilson Horne

Pensacola - Sherrie Wilson Horne died suddenly and unexpectedly on May 16, 2020 and her family and friends wish to mourn and celebrate her life at Pensacola Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11am. For full obituary please go to https://pmgfuneralhome.com/obits/sherrie-wilson-horne/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved