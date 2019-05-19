Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Scott


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Ann Scott Obituary
Shirley Ann McCurdy Scott

Milton - Shirley McCurdy Scott, born September 10,1947 left this earth on May 9, 2019 to join her family in Heaven.

Shirley loved family gatherings, flowers, gardening, and cooking. She will be dearly missed by everyone whom has the pleasure of knowing her. She was a loving mother and touched the hearts of many.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ross L. Scott; parents, Oliver Bowden and Rosie Lee Mitchell; and siblings: Rea Williams, Henry Mitchell and Cecil Mitchell; and daughter-in-law, Lucy McCurdy.

She is survived by her children, Robert D. McCurdy (Cindy) and Brian K. McCurdy; grandchildren, Brian "Scooter" McCurdy and Sara McCurdy; one great-grandchild, Samantha; siblings, Lula Bell Wetherbee and Mary (Ray) Moore; and many other family members and friends.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton in charge of handling arrangements.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Milton.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now