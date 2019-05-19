|
|
Shirley Ann McCurdy Scott
Milton - Shirley McCurdy Scott, born September 10,1947 left this earth on May 9, 2019 to join her family in Heaven.
Shirley loved family gatherings, flowers, gardening, and cooking. She will be dearly missed by everyone whom has the pleasure of knowing her. She was a loving mother and touched the hearts of many.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ross L. Scott; parents, Oliver Bowden and Rosie Lee Mitchell; and siblings: Rea Williams, Henry Mitchell and Cecil Mitchell; and daughter-in-law, Lucy McCurdy.
She is survived by her children, Robert D. McCurdy (Cindy) and Brian K. McCurdy; grandchildren, Brian "Scooter" McCurdy and Sara McCurdy; one great-grandchild, Samantha; siblings, Lula Bell Wetherbee and Mary (Ray) Moore; and many other family members and friends.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton in charge of handling arrangements.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Milton.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 19, 2019