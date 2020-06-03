Shirley Ann Vickers Jackson
1945 - 2020
Shirley Ann Vickers Jackson

Pensacola - Shirley Vickers Jackson was born 03/20/1945 in Slocomb, AL and raised in Graceville, FL. She relocated, with her family, to Pensacola, FL in 1973. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Pearl Vickers, sister Sharon Phillips, and brothers Milton Vickers and Roy Vickers. Also preceded in death by her husband of 38 ½ years, Tom Jackson and special friend Winston Foster.

She is survived by son Eddie and special daughter in law Brenda Jackson, son Greg and special daughter in law Kelly Jackson and daughter Jennifer Jackson. Grandchildren include Stephanie (Scott) Arnold, Erin (Roman) Jackson, Ryan (Brittany) Jackson, Adam Jackson, Rachel (Shane) Drennen, AnnMarie Jackson, Victoria (Sean) Withoff, Aulaire Jackson, Layne Walker, Cameron Nielsen, Abigail Nielsen, Chandler Nielsen, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving fur baby, Max; along with many extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.

Shirley loved line dancing and dancing in general. She was the co-owner of a successful construction company with her husband, Tom. Shirley was a fantastic cook and loving Me-Maw to all of her grandchildren. She had a very special relationship with her grandson Layne. She was also a QVC Queen.

Pallbearers will include Sean Withoff, Layne Walker, Chandler Nielsen, Scott Arnold, Jackson Arnold, and Adam Jackson. Honorary Pallbearers include Ryan Jackson and Shane Drennen.

Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel with Roman Jackson officiating. Interment will immediately follow on the grounds of Bayview Memorial Park.

The family will be receiving guests for visitation from 12:00 PM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Emerald Coast Hospice and Home Instead for the care and compassion extended to Shirley during her great time of need.

In leiu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
JUN
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
JUN
7
Interment
Bayview Memorial Park
