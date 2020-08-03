Shirley Anne Michaels
Pensacola - Shirley A. Michaels, lovingly called, "Sam", 86 of Pensacola, Florida, went home to the with the Lord on July 31, 2020. Sam was a resident of The Haven of Our Lady of Peace in Pensacola.
Sam was preceded in death by her father, James Ewell Crenshaw, mother, Emma "Louise" Crenshaw and husbands' Lemuel Wilson Gunn and John Michaels.
Sam is survived by two daughters; Kathy A Vaughns of Laurel, MS, and Cindy L. Cassoutt of AL: sister, Jerilyn Rawls of Rock Hill, SC, one niece, four grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.
A memorial/visitation will be held at Faith Chapel South on Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. She will be permanently laid to rest in Chesapeake, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North American Spinal Foundation http://www.spine.foundation
, or Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org
.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements.