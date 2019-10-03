Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Shirley Clark Obituary
Shirley Clark

Pensacola - Shirley Clark, age 80, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart Covenant Care Inpatient Unit with her daughter, Lori, son-in-law, Dan, and sister, Nelda by her side. She was strong and courageous throughout her 18-year battle with breast cancer and her most recent diagnosis of ovarian cancer.

Born in Wayne County, Mississippi, Shirley is the second of nine children of the late Wesley Ira Stanley and Helen Lenora Palmer. Shirley is preceded in death by her siblings, Linda, Teddy, and Tommy Stanley. Many loving memories will be forever cherished by her siblings, Frances, Ronald, Nelda, Kirby, and Ira, as well as her daughter, Lori Clark Perkins, and her triplet grandsons, Harrison, Taylor, and Davis Perkins.

For many years, she was both an inspired and inspiring teacher in the Escambia County School System, teaching at the elementary, middle, and secondary levels. She was the librarian at Navy Point Elementary and English teacher at Workman Middle, Woodham High, and Tate High Schools. In addition, she served as the coordinator of the Gifted program in the Escambia County School District. She taught English and Literature in the inaugural years of the International Baccalaureate program at Pensacola High School. Shirley was an English Professor at Troy State University and Pensacola State College.

Shirley unsparingly bestowed her love, faith, and support to all her friends and family. She will forever be known as a loving Nonnie, scrabble guru, literature aficionado, chef extraordinaire, world traveler, and as a ceaseless optimist and life mentor. She loved many and was loved my many. She was an angel on Earth and now she is an angel watching over us from above.

Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM, service at 2:00 PM, with a celebration to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite environmental or literary charity organization.

Fly high Nonnie! We Love you!
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
