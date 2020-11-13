1/1
Shirley Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Fisher

Pensacola, Florida - Shirley Bouchillon Fisher passed away November 8, 2020 after a heroic and sometimes humorous battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Howe Fisher, Sr. and her son. William Howe Fisher, Jr. (Jacqueline). She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Alexander, her son, Thomas Alston Fisher, her daughter Jennifer Fisher Miles (Michael) and her grandchildren: Danielle Fisher, Allen Will, Shane Fisher, Bradley Fisher, Carly Fisher, Jeremy Miles and Benjamin Miles and 15 great grandchildren.

Shirley loved her family, her 'cracker box' home, and a good stout beer. She volunteered often at St. John the Evangelist School for her children and grandchildren and her community through Emerald Coast Hospice and St. Vincent de Paul Society. She enjoyed a career in the hospitality industry with Pensacola Country Club and Club Solitaire.

Shirley was a graceful lady, easily laughed and kind to her soul, because of that she truly was easy to love…. And was loved by all that met and spent any time with her.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17 from 5 to 7 pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home 619 N. New Warrington Rd. Pensacola, FL 32506

Graveside Services will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
8504532321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Lawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved