Shirley FisherPensacola, Florida - Shirley Bouchillon Fisher passed away November 8, 2020 after a heroic and sometimes humorous battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Howe Fisher, Sr. and her son. William Howe Fisher, Jr. (Jacqueline). She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Alexander, her son, Thomas Alston Fisher, her daughter Jennifer Fisher Miles (Michael) and her grandchildren: Danielle Fisher, Allen Will, Shane Fisher, Bradley Fisher, Carly Fisher, Jeremy Miles and Benjamin Miles and 15 great grandchildren.Shirley loved her family, her 'cracker box' home, and a good stout beer. She volunteered often at St. John the Evangelist School for her children and grandchildren and her community through Emerald Coast Hospice and St. Vincent de Paul Society. She enjoyed a career in the hospitality industry with Pensacola Country Club and Club Solitaire.Shirley was a graceful lady, easily laughed and kind to her soul, because of that she truly was easy to love…. And was loved by all that met and spent any time with her.Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17 from 5 to 7 pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home 619 N. New Warrington Rd. Pensacola, FL 32506Graveside Services will be held at a later date.