Shirley J. Howell
1941 - 2020
Shirley J. Howell

Cantonment - Shirley J. Howell was born October 31, 1941 in Blountstown, Florida.

Shirley retired from the Escambia County School System where she was an Elementary Teacher. She also worked at her family owned business Dave Howell Tires.

She was a member of Ensley Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Howell and her daughter Debbie Howell.

She leaves behind a daughter, Patricia (Gary) Gunter, two grandchildren Brett (Tamera) Gunter and Wesley (Lindsey) Gunter and two great grandchildren Addilyn and Blake Gunter.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
