Shirley Jean McKinley McGhee
Seminole, AL - Shirley Jean McKinley McGhee, 83 of Seminole, AL went home to be with Jesus on October 7, 2020.
Shirley Jean McKinley McGhee was born September 7, 1937 to Ted McKinley and Alma McKinley of Uriah, AL.
She attended Victory Assembly of God Church in Molino, FL. For many years Shirley traveled and ministered gospel music with her family, The Gospel Harmonairs.
She was also an accomplished Artist. Many of her paintings are of childhood memories; her papa plowing the field and her old home place. She was also well known for her Still Life and Abstract Art. Her art is on display at Quayside Art Gallery in Pensacola, Florida.
Shirley is preceded in death by her father, Ted; mother, Alma; brother, Alfred J.E. McKinley and her sister, Ellen Ernestine McKinley Holder.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James A. McGhee; son, Kenny McGhee; daughter, Jo Ann McGhee; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and many other relatives and close friends.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Reverend Jeff McKee and Reverend William C. Heiden officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Atmore, AL, 1201 N. Main Street next to Walmart-Hwy 21.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the funeral home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 S. Hwy 29, Cantonment, FL is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com