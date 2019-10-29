|
|
Shirley Lane Welch
Pensacola - Shirley Lane Welch left this earthly realm, surrounded by her family, to stand in the presence of the King on October 27, 2019.
Shirley was born in Montgomery, AL, on January 22, 1940 to Rev. Joseph and Flora Lane. She graduated from Lanier High School in 1958. In January 1959, she married Rev. Paul Welch and moved to Pensacola, FL where Rev. Welch was assistant pastor at First Pentecostal Church. She joined her husband in serving and ministering in the church by teaching Sunday School and leading the junior choir. After a few years, she started leading the Ladies Auxiliary meetings on Tuesday mornings where she encouraged women to a deeper relationship with God. She started ladies retreats for the church and invited other churches to join with them. She spoke at many retreats and conferences across the nation. She authored three books and was a singer with a CD titled "Standing in the Presence of the King".
Shirley is survived by her favorite daughters Beverly Parker and husband Curtis, Jan Castillo, and Pamela Clayton and husband Robert; 13 favorite grandchildren, Cory and Georgia Parker, Courtney and Craig Barlow, Brittany and Mark Ferguson, Max Castillo, Eric and Cassandra Clayton, Erica and Ian George, Kyle and Jennifer Clayton; 12 favorite great grandchildren, Ariel Parker, Bryleigh, Parker, and Lawson Barlow, Paityn and Brooklyn Ferguson, Dakotah, Hunter, and Paisley Clayton, Ethan, Landen, and Natalie George. She is proceeded in death by the love of her life, Rev. Paul Welch, her parents, Rev. Joseph and Flora Lane, and siblings Billy Lane, J.C. Lane, Faye Hollon, and Carol Bailey.
She enjoyed making holidays and family gatherings special for her family. She loved spending time with the grands and singing to the great grands. She was an amazing cook, a world traveler, and her sixth sense was finding bargains.
The celebration of Shirley's life will be at the First Pentecostal Church, 6500 N. "W" Street on October 31, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 pm, with the service beginning at 5:00 pm. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Faith Chapel Funeral Home South is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Pentecostal Church (first-pent.org) for the D.L. and Paul Welch Training Center, The Tupelo Children's Mansion, or Leaning Post Ranch.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019