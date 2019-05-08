Shirley M. Simmons



Pensacola - Shirley M. Simmons, 66, of Pensacola, FL passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1953 in Pensacola, FL to Dorothy and Jesse Watson.



Preceded in death by her parents and by her brothers, Otis, J.D., Curtis, Willard, and Willie Watson and her sister, Grace Watson Blackmon. Survived by ex-husband, Michael Simmons; son, Michael Simmons; daughters, Connie Simmons and Michelle Milam and three granddaughters, Sarah and April Pose and Rebecca Guerrero.



She was a longtime member of Pace Assembly and sang gospel music with her brothers, J.D. and Curtis Watson in the Watson trio. She loved to fish, decorate interiors. She worked as an office manager, a waitress and bakery cake designer. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend.



Her favorite thing was singing, be it a gospel choir or karaoke night. Shirley Marie Simmons loved singing.



Pallbearers will be her son, Michael Simmons, Jr., and her nephews, Richard Khune, Gary Peters, Randy Mitchell and Lyle Watson.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South beginning at 12 noon with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Steve Zepp officiating. Interment will be Pensacola Memorial Gardens.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements.