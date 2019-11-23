|
Shirley McKenzie
Pensacola - Shirley McKenzie, age 81 of Pensacola, was called home to the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born in Pensacola on March 29, 1938, to James and Mary Adele Shilston. After graduating from Tate High School in 1956, she entered the Nursing program at Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated with the class of 1959.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 60 years, Larry T. McKenzie, and their four children, Larry (Tommy) McKenzie Jr., Tammy Baker (Robert), Pamela Powell (Mark) and Mary Jane Turnipseed (Mike); and eight grandchildren, Lori McKenzie Price, Nick Baker (Audrey), Kimberly Baker, Murphy Powell, Campbell Powell, Patrick Turnipseed, William Turnipseed, and Josh Turnipseed. She was the proud great-grandmother of Sawyer Fynn Price. She is also survived by her brothers Danny Shilston (Jennifer), John Shilston, and Fred Shilston (Lenora). All are from Pensacola, Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
Shirley was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her faith and family sustained her. Shirley had a way to bring a smile to the faces she met, and she lit up every room she went in. She loved people and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was an Operating Room Nurse for many years at Baptist and West Florida Hospitals, caring for those who needed it the most. During retirement years she enjoyed traveling with Larry in their RV and going on foreign mission trips with her Church family to Mexico, The Dominican Republic and the Holy Land.
Shirley was a faithful member of Marcus Pointe Baptist Church where she was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be grandsons; Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of the TEAM Class at MPBC. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Marcus Point Baptist Church, 6205 North "W" Street, Pensacola. The service will begin at 12:00pm with Pastor Gordon Godfrey, Jr. officiating. Pensacola Memorial Gardens will oversee the funeral arrangements.
Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the caregivers at Haven of Our Lady of Peace.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019