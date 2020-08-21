1/
Shirley Moseley Denkler
Shirley Moseley Denkler

Beaufort - Shirley Moseley Denkler passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side on July 31, 2020.

Born April 23, 1924 in Memphis, TN she lived a full life with love and grace. Admired by all whose lives she touched for her "Joie de Vivre" - ever present was her contagious smile and a "twinkle in her eye" - Shirley cherished her dear, dear friends in Pensacola, and her new-found friends in Beaufort. She is survived by her children, Glenn M. Denkler (Sheryl Davis), Mark A. Denkler (Ann Ziccardi), Patricia A. Denkler (Michael Harris), Karen S. Denkler, grand-children and great grand-children, all who were so precious to her. She was an inspiration to each and everyone and will be profoundly missed.

The family would like to thank Sprenger Health Care for their devoted care and Friends of Caroline Hospice for their assistance in a time of need. A private celebration of life will be held in her memory. Memorial contributions may be made to the entity of your choice.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
