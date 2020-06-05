Shirley "Ruth" Nowling
Shirley "Ruth" Nowling

Pace, FL -

Shirley "Ruth" Nowling, 70, of Pace, Florida passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She helped her family business, Ward's Bait and Tackle and also worked at AAA Appliances and Jim's Furniture. She enjoyed camping, fishing and going to the Casino. But most of all she loved her family.

Until we meet again, you will never be forgotten.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ader Ward and two brothers, Freddy and Toby Ward. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joe Nowling; her children, Joseph Wayne Nowling (Carrie), Sabrina Willis (James), Kenneth Nowling (Pam), Kim Moran (Clifford) and April Harvell (Tim); 13 grandchildren, Scooter, Allen, Cody, Karra, Desiree, Priscilla, Carolann, C.J., Jennifer, Janelle, Khloe, Chris and Candice; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Ward; her special dog, "Baby Girl"

and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to send their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care that Ruth receive at Sacred Heart Hospital and Covenant Hospice @ Sacred Heart Hospital.

Pallbearers will be Larry, Michael, Cody, Andy, Kevin and Jason.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Monday, June 8, 2020 at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
