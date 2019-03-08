Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Resources
Shirley Yvonne Doty


Shirley Yvonne Doty


1944 - 2019
Shirley Yvonne Doty Obituary
Shirley Yvonne Doty

Pensacola - Shirley Yvonne Doty, 75, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born in Morganton, NC., to her loving parents, Kenneth Nicks and Vivian Nicks.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Nicks; her mother, Vivian Nicks; brother, Fredrick Nicks; and son, Bryan J. Wood Sr.

She is survived by her brothers, KG Nicks and Cort Nicks; grandchildren; Jennifer, Emily, Bryan, Jacob and Taylor Wood.

We will miss you Nana.

Viewing and visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4:00 pm with a service at 5:00 pm at Trahan Family Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
Remember
