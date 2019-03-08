|
Shirley Yvonne Doty
Pensacola - Shirley Yvonne Doty, 75, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born in Morganton, NC., to her loving parents, Kenneth Nicks and Vivian Nicks.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Nicks; her mother, Vivian Nicks; brother, Fredrick Nicks; and son, Bryan J. Wood Sr.
She is survived by her brothers, KG Nicks and Cort Nicks; grandchildren; Jennifer, Emily, Bryan, Jacob and Taylor Wood.
We will miss you Nana.
Viewing and visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4:00 pm with a service at 5:00 pm at Trahan Family Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019