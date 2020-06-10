Sidney Hahn
Sidney Hahn

Pensacola - Pensacola native Sidney Marshall Hahn passed peacefully at home on April 22. He was born December 1, 1946 to Charles & Malzie Silcox Hahn. He graduated from Woodham High in 1968, served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, and retired from Solutia after 35 years. He is survived by his wife Yvonne; daughter Sabrina Prince; granddaughter Brittani Word; stepson Sid Manning; granddaughter Sydney Manning; four great-grandchildren; and siblings Tony Hahn & Betty Carter. Visitation June 13 at 10am, service following at Faith Chapel North. Full obituary: fcfhs.com




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
