Judge Simpson Walters
Pensacola - Judge Simpson Walters was born in Water Valley, Mississippi on February 17, 1915. He came to Pensacola in 1934 and passed away at the age of 104 on September 9, 2019.
Judge was loved deeply by his family as he had a profound and positive impact on each and every one of his family members' lives. He cherished family above all and his family cherished him the same. His giving knew no limits or boundaries as he helped other local community businesses grow. Judge's servant attitude enriched hundreds and hundreds of lives in and around the Pensacola area and touched everyone he came in contact with both personally and professionally.
Judge was preceded in death by his parents Eugene Tobias Walters and Viola Moore Walters Tibbs, wife of 74 years Lora Maygarden Walters, 10 siblings, and great grandson Coby Cates.
He is survived by daughter Shirley Faye Pyle and son Kent (Jan) Walters. Also to remember their Idy/Paw Paw are grandchildren Robyn (Chris) Wong, Shanon (Bill) McKay, Cameron (Mark) Cates, Brittany (Donnie) Shear, Brigette Walters (David Crissey), great granddaughters Lora (Tommy) Pitner, Grayson Crissey, and great great Grandson Sawyer Pitner.
Judge was a member of Richards Memorial Methodist Church. He was a Master Mason since 1944 of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. His Business since 1936, Walters Auto Top Shop, was a successful automobile glass and upholstery retail and wholesale business that served Northwest Florida and South Alabama for over 68 years. Judge was highly respected and revered in this industry.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Emerald Coast Hospice and to his devoted and compassionate caregivers.
Visitation will begin Friday September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM and funeral service will be at 11:00 AM at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, Florida with burial and reception following the service.
Pallbearers will be Fred Walters, John Walters, Richard McDonald, Chuck McDonald, Jerry Maygarden, and Randy Maygarden.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019