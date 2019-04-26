Services
Sonya Gibson Kirk


Pensacola - Sonya Gibson Kirk, age 43, was called home on Saturday, March 16, 2019 surrounded by the love of close family and friends. Sonya was born on March 26, 1975 in Pensacola, Florida, where she lived most of her life.

Sonya attended Tate High School and the University of West Florida where she graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice. Sonya was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma sorority. Sonya will be most missed and remembered for her one of a kind personality, quick wit, and sense of humor.

Survivors include her two daughters (Isabella and Paigge), and her mother (Gwendolyn Gibson), along with her three aunts, an uncle, and many cousins.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
