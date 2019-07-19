Spencer Sloan Barrow



Pensacola - Spencer Sloan Barrow, 26, of Pensacola, FL passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.



Spencer was born in Pensacola, FL on March 24, 1993. He graduated in 2011 from Booker T. Washington High School, and the University of West Florida in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Information Technology. He went on to become the IT administrator at Beggs & Lane Law Firm.



Spencer was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, friend, and coworker. He loved and was loved by everyone he met. He lived life to the fullest.



Spencer is survived by his father, Brett Barrow; mother, Michelle Barrow; brother, Seth Creel; sister, Sydney Barrow; grandfather, George Lemont Barrow, Jr.; grandmother, Delores Barrow; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Visitation will be held 6-8pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will be held 11:30am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Ted Traylor officiating. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.



Active pallbearers will be Ben Barrow, John Quina, Austin Quina, Zachary Smith, Jacob Jursinski, and Jonathan Tolbert.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida, 5200 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 19, 2019