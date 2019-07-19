Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
For more information about
Spencer Barrow
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Olive Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Spencer Barrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Spencer Sloan Barrow


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Spencer Sloan Barrow Obituary
Spencer Sloan Barrow

Pensacola - Spencer Sloan Barrow, 26, of Pensacola, FL passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.

Spencer was born in Pensacola, FL on March 24, 1993. He graduated in 2011 from Booker T. Washington High School, and the University of West Florida in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Information Technology. He went on to become the IT administrator at Beggs & Lane Law Firm.

Spencer was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, friend, and coworker. He loved and was loved by everyone he met. He lived life to the fullest.

Spencer is survived by his father, Brett Barrow; mother, Michelle Barrow; brother, Seth Creel; sister, Sydney Barrow; grandfather, George Lemont Barrow, Jr.; grandmother, Delores Barrow; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held 6-8pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will be held 11:30am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Olive Baptist Church with Dr. Ted Traylor officiating. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.

Active pallbearers will be Ben Barrow, John Quina, Austin Quina, Zachary Smith, Jacob Jursinski, and Jonathan Tolbert.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida, 5200 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now