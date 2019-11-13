|
Stanley Schmerken
Pensacola - Stanley Schmerken, 93, was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 2, 1926, and passed away on November 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Ruth Schmerken, and his brother and sister-in-law Morton and Bernice Schmerken.
Stanley is survived by his loving wife Sue Ordon Schmerken, his stepdaughter Elisa Ordon Spencer (Donnie), his stepson, Howard Ordon, his nieces Ivy Schmerken Samuels (Larry), Merritt Schmerken Green (Bob), his sister in-laws, Terry Schwartz and Julie Martin (Michael). Special thanks to his long time physician, Dr. Amos Prevatt and his professional staff of nurses, as well as the nursing staff of TLC and Covenant Hospice.
Stanley grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and after high school, graduated with honors from Lehigh University School of Engineering in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served until the end of World War II. After his military service, Stanley was employed by Standard Oil in Caracas, Venezuela. Stanley worked in his family's business, a clothing manufacturing enterprise located in New York City's garment district. Stanley traveled for the business throughout the United States as a sales representative selling the company's designer fashion women's suits to department stores and to individual retailers nationwide.
When Stanley moved to Pensacola, he and his brother Morton started the Cracker Barrel Bread Company where delicious New York-style bagel's, and breads were produced daily. Stanley owned and operated the business for over 30 years, during which time he rarely missed work, left town or took a vacation.
After retirement, he and Sue traveled extensively to almost every state in the country, mostly by car and he frequently used the back roads to enjoy the scenery and to learn the local history. He and Sue traveled overseas as well visiting nearly every continent on earth.
Stanley was a faithful member of B'nai Israel Synagogue for over 60 years. He was a major donor to the University of West Florida, where his generosity established the Stanley's Scholars Fund to assist financially disadvantaged students. His philanthropy also extended to Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Ben Gurion University in Tel Aviv, Weitzman Institute in Rehovot, Israel, Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee and many other hospitals and educational facilities through-out the world.
Stanley served as the Gabi at the synagogue for many years at Sabbath services. He was a Torah reader and was a faithful member of the Minyon Maker's group on Friday night and Sabbath morning. Stanley's generosity to B'nai Israel Synagogue included his sharing of numerous delicious soup recipes. The Stanley's Soup program is now a successful fund raising event for the synagogue that he loved and now it involves many dedicated and dependable volunteers who work hours upon hours to reproduce Stanley's delectable soup products for sale.
Stanley Schmerken was a very serious and learned individual, yet he was also quite humorous, thoughtful and caring.
Stanley and his wife Sue enjoyed many relaxing days and memorable time on his boat. whether it was in the Gulf of Mexico or cruising around on Pensacola Bay visiting friends, or trying out restaurants on the waterfront, or just soaking up the sun and lounging in the water. Sometimes it was not unusual to see Stanley peddling his bicycle down Cervantes and Palafox Streets, either to check on the New York Stock Exchange downtown, or to have lunch or visit with friends or just to kibbutz with strangers. Friends were precious to him and strangers were not just strangers, because shortly after he would meet with them, and if he liked them, they soon became his friends.
He was very proud of his Jewish heritage, his native birthplace in Brooklyn, New York and all of the accolades he received through his substantial philanthropic giving. He was an intellect, an ardent reader, a hard worker, an astute business man, a very caring son to both of his parents, and he dearly loved his wife Sue for close to 40 years.
As Stanley often said,
"I HAD A VERY GOOD RUN"
Rest in peace Stanley, rest in peace.
Graveside services will be held at the B'nai Israel Cemetery on "Q" and West Strong Streets on November 15 at 10:30 AM with Rabbi Samuel Waidenbaum officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be sent to B'nai Israel Synagogue, Box 1949, Pensacola, Florida 32513 or a .
