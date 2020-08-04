Stella Reed Royal



Pensacola - Stella Reed Royal 91 of Pensacola, Florida entered the light on July 17, 2020.



She was born in Langdale, Alabama to Sarah Ann Nancy Reed and George William Anderson Royal.



Gone on before her are parents, sister— Shirley Jo and brother John Robert, only son John Oliver and daughter Nancy Gail.



Rich in children, she was the mother of Daphne (AL), Philly (Wayne), Bryte (John) and Dia. She was Oma to Malia, Olivia, Sarah, Amanda, Melissa and Alana. Her Great Grands are Ethan, Willow, Archer, Emerson, Zora, Marley, Logan and Georgia.



Mother was an enthusiastic person. She loved to read, listen to music and was an outstanding southern scratch cook. She passed on to her heirs an appreciation for the simple things in life.



If you would honor her, feed the birds, plant some flowers, be a friend to others.



A private family memorial will be held at sunset on Pensacola Beach, her favorite place.



We loved her and her spirit lives on in each of us.



Mother, go with God.









