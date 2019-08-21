|
Stephen Allan Bergeron
- - Stephen Allan Bergeron passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida at 64 years of age. He was born August 1, 1955 to Robert and Lilian Bergeron in Edinburgh, Scotland. Stephen was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. He was also an avid racquetball player and car enthusiast.
Stephen graduated from the University of Nebraska with his bachelor's degree in Business. He was in charge of rebuilding the Holiday Inn Gulf Shores after Hurricane Fredrick. At which point he then used his business acumen to rise to the position of General Manager of Holiday Inn Gulf Shores, and then purchased his own motel. He was a dedicated civil servant formerly holding a position as a City Councilman, as well as President of the Gulf Shores Chamber of Commerce. The duration of his career was served as a Realtor and Broker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brother Mark Bergeron.
He is survived by his wife Donna Bergeron, son Alex Bergeron, daughter Erin Bergeron, grandson Lincoln Gundersen, and sister Carol Bennet.
Due to his wishes there will be no funeral services held.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019