Stephen "Steve" Joseph PrescottPensacola - Stephen "Steve" Joseph Prescott, 65, of Pace, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020.Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Friday.Steve was born on May 2, 1955 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph C. Prescott. He was raised and spent most of his life in Columbus, Georgia. He was always very proud to have had a long career at Dolly Madison Bakery from where he eventually retired.Steve was also a lifelong collector. He enjoyed unique and unusual items. Some of his favorite things to collect were old soda bottles, knives and coins. He also loved boxes. To him, every box held a treasure.If you ever asked Steve what his most prized possession was, it would never have been even the most rare collectable he owned. Steve's most prized possession was his relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. He loved the Lord and dedicated his life to sharing that love with others. Steve was a true example of what a devoted Christian man should be.Steve was also a great father, companion and friend. He was a strong man. Strong in body, strong in mind and strong in spirit. He was often referred to as a "gentle giant" and was loved by all who knew him.Steve was met at Heaven's gates by his mother, Helen Louise Prescott and his father, Joseph Connie Prescott.He loves and watches over those still here including the love of his life and companion to the end, Marie Claire Low, his beloved, devoted daughter, Tiffany Nicole Evans, Son in law, Tracey Evans, daughter, Jennifer Prescott, Step-son, Kerry Low, grandchildren, Madison Haden, Chloé Low, Elijah Low, Baleigh Prescott, Aidyn Prescott and Kimmie Evans, life long friend, Mike Brakefield and countless extended family and friends.Steve had a saying that always seemed to bring comfort to those around him. It was actually one of the last things he promised his family, "Everything is going to be alright."Steve was truly loved by many and will be missed by all. When you find yourself thinking of him or missing the friendship he provided, just know he is smiling down on you and saying, "Everything is going to be alright."