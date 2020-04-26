Services
Stephen Michael Davidson


1950 - 2020
Stephen Michael Davidson

Cantonment - On Friday, April 23, 2020, Stephen Michael Davidson, age 69, passed away after a year-long battle with cancer. Stephen was born in Springfield Ohio. He joined the United States Navy in 1969 where he served over 20 years. He served with distinction in the Vietnam War as a corpsman with the U.S. Marines. He rose to the highest enlisted rank of Master Chief Petty Officer.

Throughout his life he enjoyed playing sports such as football, softball, golf and bowling. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He adored his grandchildren, great grandchildren and his many friends.

He is survived by: his wife, JoAnn Owens Davidson and her daughters Ashlie Owens Nelson and Julie Owens; his 3 children: Tracy Davidson Wise and her husband James Wise of Pensacola, Tina Davidson and her partner Kevin Rocray of Maine and Joe Davidson and his ex-wife Jennifer of Kentucky; his 4 grandchildren, Emily, Justin, Madison, Kassie; his 2 great grandchildren, Maverick and Mason; his siblings: Debra Davidson and her husband Jim Hensley of Culpeper, VA, Robin and her husband Mark Gunter of Pace, FL, Mark and his wife Lawana Davidson of Marietta, GA, as well as his many close friends: Paul Anderson, David Kelly, Joe Allen and many more.

He is preceded in death by his wife of over 20 years, Judith Sharon Davidson.

There will be a small private service at Faith Chapel Funeral Home followed by a private graveside service at Barrancas National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for the future.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
