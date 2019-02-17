|
Stephen Michael Hunt
Pace - Stephen Michael "Steve-Mike" Hunt, 62, of Pace, Florida, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Stephen was raised in Crestview, Florida, and was the only child of James Hunt and Margaret Payne. He graduated from Crestview High School in 1974, before serving as a medic in the Army at Shape NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. He carried on, earning a degree in Civil Engineering from Auburn University in 1987 (War Eagle!). Stephen was the Operations Manager at the Florida Department of Transportation, Milton office.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandra Hunt; a daughter, Casey (Alex) Mena; a son, Tyler Hunt; and his mother, Margaret Payne.
Visitation services will be held from 3:30-5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, at Barrancas National Cemetery. Please meet the family at 10:00 a.m. at Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campus to travel in procession to the base.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019