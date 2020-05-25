|
Stephen Thomas NeSmith
Stephen Thomas NeSmith 49, of Jay Florida died Thursday May 7th at a local hospital.
Stephen graduated from Escambia High School in 1988. After high school, He attended Jefferson Davis Community College on a baseball scholarship. After college, he was employed by the Escambia County Sherriff's Office, where he served his community for 21 years.
His memory will be cherished by his surviving family, his loving wife Marty and his to wonderful sons, Justin and Rowdy ( Jay, FL). His Parents Don and Barbara NeSmith (Pensacola, FL). Two brothers and their families, Buddy (Robin) Nesmith, Greg (Michelle) Nesmith (Pensacola, FL), And Nephews Bo (Jordan) Nesmith (Salem, OR) Bradley, Brent and Hunter Nesmith and niece Ashlyn Nesmith (Pensacola, FL).
Due to recent events a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 25 to May 28, 2020