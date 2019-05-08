Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Steve Bogan Obituary
Steve Bogan

Gulf Breeze - Steve Bogan, child of God, loving son, father, and friend, died peacefully on May 6th, 2019. He was a resident of Gulf Breeze for over 63 years. He loved God, his wife, children, family, and his church.

Born in Atlanta on October 25th, 1945, Steve moved to Gulf Breeze with his family in 1955 at the age of 10. He grew up on Bayshore Drive where his love of the water began. He was an a competitive Windsurfer, once considered #1 in the southeast, and known for windsurfing across the bay to work. He loved casting the mullet net and hosting fish frys. He graduated Pensacola High School in 1963 and Florida State University in 1967 where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Steve proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps as honor man of his platoon.

Steve passionately pursued real estate as his profession and recently received his 45 year pin from the Pensacola Association of Realtors. He worked with House of Real Estate, Grover Robinson and Associates, and was the Owner/Broker for Remax for several years. He earned several national awards for his accomplishments.. He then founded Steve Bogan Realty of which he was still active upon his death. He served his community in many capacities most notably serving in the Gulf Breeze Optimist Club where he was past president and long time active member. Steve was a current member of St. Ann's Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was previously a long time member of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, also actively participating in the choir.

He is loved by many and survived by his wife Mimi, daughters Kalee and Talia, sons Jason and Jeff(Tamara) and grandchildren Olivia and Jack. He is also survived by his brother Gene, Sister Martha (Tom) Hardin, and sister Berta Richardson.

Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held this Thursday, May 9th, at St. Ann's Catholic Church at 11 am followed by a reception at the church. Rose Lawn Funeral Home is handling arrangement.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 8, 2019
