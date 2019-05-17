|
Steve Orlich
- - Steve Orlich was born on December 14, 1922 in Norwoodville, Iowa to Nick and Kate Adamovich Orlich. He was their seventh child of eleven. The family moved to Johnston, Iowa when he was 7. He graduated from Johnston High School in 1940, attended Drake University, and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1948 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. In 1944, while working at Meredith Publishing Company, he met Barbara Joyce Roberts, his red-haired and blue-eyed love and greatest passion "Till the End of Time," and they married in August 1946. They moved to Pensacola in early 1953, where he worked for Chemstrand, a nylon subsidiary of Monsanto. He was there 30 years, during which he and Barbara raised and educated five children, faithfully attended Gadsden Street Methodist Church, played bridge and went dancing with their friends, and made the thousand-mile trip to Iowa almost yearly to see beloved family members.
Steve retired at the end of 1982 and devoted more time to another great passion: golf. He learned to swing a club at age 10 when he started caddying at a nearby country club with his older brothers. The move to Pensacola presented year-round golfing opportunities, as did the course built by Chemstrand (later MEGA and now Cypress Lakes Golf Club) conveniently next to the plant. He was the low-handicap amateur in the foursome captained by Arnold Palmer that won the Pro-Am tournament before the 1963 Pensacola Open. In 1966, Steve shot a 64 at his home course, a long-enduring course record. He won numerous tournaments, including super senior championships through the 1990s; he also made four holes-in-one, the last in 2009 when he shot an 83 at age 86. He played for 25 years throughout the South and beyond on the Society of Seniors amateur circuit, where he and Barbara became friends with many other golf obsessives and their wives. He never tired of talking about the last round he played.
Steve played golf regularly until late 2013, when his children became concerned about his memory problems and "borrowed" his car. His wheels thereafter were a bicycle and then a tricycle, and his new course was the corner of East Hill, south of Cervantes and east of 17th Avenue, where he had lived since 1953. He rode his tricycle until last September, a few months before turning 96. Steve died at home on February 25, 2019, after a weekend of visits and farewells from all his children and grandchildren and many dear friends including Patty, Linda, Mike and Susan.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife Barbara who died in 2003; his parents; and his siblings Dushan, Mary Smith, Eli, Raymond, Mike, and Mildred Bernard. Survivors include his siblings Violet Robinson, Nick (Dottie), Helen Smith, and Gary (Laura); his children Shelley, Rebecca (Jack Soukenik), Steven (Debbie Cosson), Brian (Sandra), and Lisa (Michael Garrison); his grandchildren Alexander and Caroline Nesemann; and many well-loved nieces and nephews.
Steve's family wishes to thank Emerald Coast Hospice, Pensacola, and their wonderful care-givers. Memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to Emerald Coast, 5111 N. 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32504; or to Gadsden Street UMC.
On Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m., there will be a celebration of Steve's life at Gadsden Street United Methodist Church, 901 E. Gadsden Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, followed by a reception.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 17, 2019