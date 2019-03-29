Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Steve Warren Hosterman

Milton - Steve W. Hosterman, 59 passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital, after a battle with cancer. Steve was born on December 26, 1959, to David and Shirley Hosterman.

He was preceded in death by his father and sister. He is survived by his mother, Shirley and brother, Brian (Barbara) Hosterman and a cat. When Steve was younger, he enjoyed water sports, an avid gardener and loved animals. He worked at NAS Whiting Field for EML-J&J as a tractor operator.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton in charge of arrangements.

Memorial service is Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton.

A special thank you to Saint Catherine Wing. In lieu of flowers please send donations to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
