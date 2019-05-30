|
|
Steven T. Hollis
Pensacola - Steven T. Hollis, 94, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Mr. Hollis was a native of Atmore, Alabama. He was married to Mary Louise Hollis, nee Spights. She preceded him in death in 2017.
Joe Morris Funeral Home in Pensacola, Florida will be in charge of the memorial service. A memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at the Barrancas National Cemetery on June 3, 2019.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 30, 2019