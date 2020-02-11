Services
Pensacola - Steven Howard Williams, age 52, a native of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 under the care of Covenant Hospice at Sacred Heart Hospital. Steve is survived by his wife, Mary Angelia; his daughter, Ashley Lynn; his son, Steven Howard II; four brothers, Timothy, Scott, Wesley, and Tom Jr.; and two sisters, Marsha Harris and Lisa Gail Weir. Mack Funeral Home in Robertsdale, Alabama has been entrusted with his arrangements. Funeral services will be held graveside, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Minister Morgan Miller officiating at Baldwin Memorial Cemetery Hwy 90 Robertsdale, AL. Pallbearers will be his brothers, son, and nephew.

*In memory of Steve, his wife and family are

requesting casual attire.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
