Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
New Live Oak Cemetery
Stevie Tolbert Obituary
Stevie Tolbert

Selma, AL - Stevie Tolbert 60, of Selma, AL passed on May 12, 2020 at Vaughan Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at New Live Oak Cemetery on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 11am. Viewing and visitation will be held at Randall Miller Funeral Service& Crematory, Inc. 608 St Phillips St Selma, AL 36703 (334) 874-9081, Friday during normal business hours.

Matthew 11:28 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and i will give you rest.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020
