Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
Susan Humphrey Owen


1946 - 2019
Susan Humphrey Owen Obituary
Susan Humphrey Owen

Pensacola - On Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019, Susan Humphrey Owens, passed away at the age of 73. Susan was born on July 9, 1946 in Clarksville, TN to Percy and Virginia Humphrey.

Susan received her Masters degree in Library Science at Florida State University in 1969.

She spent the majority of her career as a reference librarian at universities in TN and AL, and the remainder as a media specialist for the public school system in GA. After retiring, she moved from Acworth, GA to Pensacola, FL to be closer to her daughter, Elizabeth (Hayes) Snyder and son-in-law Joe Snyder. One of her proudest moments was becoming "Grammy" to her granddaughter Emma.

She is preceded in death by her father, Percy, mother, Virginia, brother-in-law Carl Mortland, and nephew-in-law, George Amorino. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Joe) Snyder, beloved sisters Patricia Mortland and Beverly (John) Saturley, nieces Cindy Amorino, Mindy (Chuck) McCannon, Lisa (Brian) Yates, Pam (Thomas) Gilpin, nephew Johnny (Angela) Saturley, granddaughter Emma Snyder, and several great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held Sat., Sept. 7, 2019 at Faith Chapel North 11AM. Memorial gifts may be made to or Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
