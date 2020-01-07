|
|
Susan Marie Henderson
Susan Marie Henderson passed away on December 11, 2019, two weeks before Christmas, her favorite time of the year. Susan was born on October 7, 1959 in Pensacola, Florida and was the last child and only girl out of seven children born to John Clifford and Catherine DeMattei Henderson. Susan was predeceased by her parents, baby brother Donald John, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Susan attended Saint Thomas More Catholic Elementary School and was a 1977 graduate of Pensacola Catholic High School.
Prior to her illness, Susan was employed by Baptist Hospital as a Unit Coordinator for ten years.
Susan was a devout Catholic and was well known in the Catholic community of Pensacola as a talented organist and vocalist. Susan served her God for over thirty years for periods of time as the church organist for Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Lillian, Alabama, and until her cancer prevented her from playing for Mass, for Saint Thomas More Catholic Church.
Susan loved anything to do with the cartoon character "Snoopy", Domino's Pizza, and visits to the Gulfarium. Susan also enjoyed driving along the beautiful beaches of Gulf Islands National Seashore - Santa Rosa Beach.
Susan is survived by her five brothers, Eddie (Cynthia), Mike (Leslie), Donnie, Steve and Rick (Maria); five nieces; six nephews; cousins; great nieces; great nephews and many friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Alexander Brown and the staff of the Sacred Heart Cancer Center for their compassionate care and attention to Susan over the past number of months.
The family would also like to thank Fathers Nicholas Schum, Eugene Casserly, John Licari, Dennis O'Brien and Deacons Don Krehely and Jerry Williamson for their ministry to Susan during her illness.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Susan's Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Susan was laid to rest on December 18, 2019 in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 15, 2020