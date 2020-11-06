Susan Tillson Metzger
Pensacola - Susan Tillson Metzger died of a stroke at Pensacola, FL on November 1, 2020 in the loving presence of her three daughters. She was 95. A "Navy Junior," Susan was born in Colon, Republic of Panama while her father was on submarine duty. Her family lived in Hawaii, Connecticut, California, and Maryland. Susan graduated from Long Beach High at the age of 16, from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA, in 1946 with a Bachelors in Science. While at Mary Washington she was a member of the Tau Omicron Phi Sorority and was voted "May Queen" by the student body.
In 1948 Susan married LTJG Lewis William (Bill) Metzger, III, USN. Over the next two decades they lived in many cities in the United States, Germany and Spain, and finally settled in Pensacola in 1969. In Pensacola, Susan was able to renew her love of education at the fledging University of West Florida earning a second BS in computer science and an MBA in business.
In 1972 she began her career in computers, writing programs to support the UWF student system and teaching courses in programming. In 1988, she began teaching full time as an instructor with the Computer Science department continuing until retirement in 1994.
Always known for her love of fun, incredible energy and smarts, she never slowed down in her retirement. Susan played tennis with the Tiger Point women's team, part of the Greater Pensacola Ladies Tennis League until the age of 84! She was an active member of the Pensacola Opera league, the League of Women Voters and served many years as a lead Mediator for the Small Claims Court in the State of Florida.
Preceding her in death were her parents, RADM Elwood Morse Tillson, USN and Helene Suhr Tillson, her husband, Bill, her son Bill, her brother John and both of her long term companions, CAPT George McGinnis, and George Mallams. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Susan (Viki) Metzger; Wendy Cresswell, and CAPT Margaret (Peggy) Metzger, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Susan's ashes will be placed with her husband's in the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium. If you wish to remember Susan, please make contributions to plant a tree at www.arborday.org
or your favorite charity
, and share a smile with all of your friends and loved ones. Condolences can be sent to the family at 3 Stevenage Circle, Rockville, MD 20850 or via email at susanmetzger1946@att.net.